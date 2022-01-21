Semistate Saturday: La Porte's boys and girls teams and New Prairie's girls teams will compete in Saturday's semistate, looking to qualify for the state finals. "I've been looking at the numbers, Fort Wayne, Kokomo and Michigan City, and the numbers are pretty close," La Porte girls coach John Thode said. "It could come down to one or two spares. It's a universal oiling pattern. There's no advantage or disadvantage. We've just got to execute our shots. If we perform as well as we did last Saturday, I'm thinking we've got an excellent shot to go to Fort Wayne." La Porte has never had a girls team or individual advance to state. The Slicers boys made it in 2020. La Porte's Luke Ruminski, Collin Fisher and Kennedy Phelps and New Prairie's Arianna Dunne will participate in the individual in the morning with team play in the afternoon.
