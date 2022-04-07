Michigan City 14, Merrillville 6: Nick Lemon homered twice with a double and five RBI to power the Wolves (3-0, 2-0) in the Duneland Conference win. City pounded out 18 hits with Josh Floyd going 4-for-5 with a double and Matthew Iacovetti singling three times. Nolan Eaton and Ryan Cuma each had two singles, Reece Carlson tripled and Alex Contreras doubled. Cuma allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings and Brian Drzewiecki threw the final 2 1/3 to record the victory.
