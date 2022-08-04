Golf
Par-Tee Women’s Golf Results: A Flight – Low Gross: Barb Rumbuc; Low Net: Pat Czizek; Low Putts: LuAnn Uremovich. B Flight – Low Gross, Low Net: Sandy Baldwin; Low Putts: Wendy Shaver, Baldwin; Birdie: Baldwin, Jane Spang (No. 3). C Flight – Low Gross: Carol Tylisz; Low Net: Eve Cassin; Low Putts: Sheila Brackin, Tylisz, Jane Wall, Cassin. D Flight – Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts: Sandra Provan.
