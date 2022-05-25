Boys Golf
Chesterton 157, La Porte 191, Portage 198: The Slicers split their final dual match Tuesday at Sand Creek. Tayler Menke led LP with a 41, followed by Ryan Sittig (47), Brock Holmes (50) and Coleman Taylor (53). Liam Wolf was JV low man at 46.
