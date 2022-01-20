Schedule changes: Due to Thursday's snow, La Porte's JV boys and girls basketball games with Michigan City have been postponed to Saturday. The girls start at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11:30. The Slicers' gymnastics meet versus Portage has been moved to Jan. 26 starting at 6 p.m. The boys and girls swimming meets against Goshen have been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.