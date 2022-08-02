Plymouth Invite: New Prairie won the tournament for the first time in its 51-year history and broke the school record with a 364 to top the 13-team field Tuesday at Pretty Lake. The Cougars edged Tippecanoe Valley one stroke and Plymouth by two. Jaiden Winters was runner-up with a 82, backed by Jenna Bauman (89) and Jayden Flagg (90). Hannah Kole (103) and Macaria Tierney (117) rounded out the scoring. Riley Gumm’s 111 led the second group with Emily Snodgrass shooting 117 and Melanie Greenwood 125.
