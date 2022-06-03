Girls Track
State Finals: Michigan City’s Zaria Truvillion placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at the state finals meet Friday in Bloomington. The Wolves junior earned a medal with a personal-best time of 12.13 seconds. Truvillion was the ninth of nine quaifiers with a heat time of 12.168, advancing by a scant 0.02, then moved up one spot in the finals. New Prairie’s Lilly Zelasko finished 25th in the 1,600 at 5:41.17. La Porte’s 3,200 relay of Lila Gillisse, Brenna Sobecki, Ella Dubbs and Faith Spain took 23rd with a time of 10:09.03. Gillisse and Zelasko ran in the 3,200 later in the meet.
