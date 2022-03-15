Boys Basketball
La Lumiere in nationals: La Lumiere has been chosen to play in the 14th Annual GEICO High School Basketball Nationals, which will return to Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Ft. Myers, Fla., March 31-April 2. The seventh-seeded Lakers will face No. 2 IMG Academy at 3 p.m. on March 31. The game will be televised by ESPNU. The winner plays at 1:30 on April 1 with the championship set for 11 a.m. on April 2. La Lumiere (20-4) is ranked sixth in the SC Next Top 25, while IMG is No. 3. The Lakers’ roster includes three Division I signees in J.J. Starling (Notre Dame), Kebba Nije (Penn State) and Jeremy Fears (Michigan State).
