Pro Golf
Elston grad cashes at Open: Dave Cunningham, a 1986 Michigan City Elston graduate, finished in a tie for 27th at the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Cunningham, 54, carded a two-over par 73 in Sunday's final round to wind up at plus-eight (292), picking up a check for $27,134. Bernhard Langer (minus-seven) topped home state favorite Steve Stricker by two strokes to claim the title at the par-71 SentryWorld course. The 65-year old German's win was his 46th on the PGA Champions tour passed Hale Irwin for most career victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.