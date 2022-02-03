Girls Basketball
Sectional changes: Postponements have pushed the schedules back for the Class A Morgan Township and Class 2A Rensselaer sectionals.
Marquette Catholic will play Gary 21st Century in the second game Friday, following Kouts and Covenant Christian, which tip off at 6 p.m. The semifinals begin at 6 on Saturday with Washington Township against Hammond Academy preceding Friday's winners. The final is at 7:30 on Tuesday.
At Rensselaer, Westville meets North Newton at 5:30 on Friday before South Central and North Judson. The semifinals start at 5:30 on Saturday as the hosts Bombers take on Boone Grove, with the final slated for 6 on Tuesday. "It's an advantage for Rensselaer, having played Tuesday, but those are the cards we've been dealt," S.C. coach Ben Anderson said.
The Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional resumes Friday at 5 with Michigan City facing the hosts in the first semifinal and La Porte taking on Plymouth in game two. The final is at 6 on Saturday.
Prep Sports
Postponements: The South Central at Morgan Township, Michigan City at Chesterton and Covenant Christian at LaCrosse boys basketball games scheduled for Thursday were postponed. Make-up dates have not been determined. La Porte's game at Valparaiso will be played Feb. 9. New Prairie's home game with Elkhart was moved to Feb. 15. Prelims for the girls swimming sectional at Valpo will be held Friday with the finals Saturday as regularly scheduled.
Wrestling
Regional tickets: Tickets for Saturday’s Crown Point Regional can be purchased on Eventlink at https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=9182&p=16961. Crown Point will take credit cards for payment at the gate but no cash transactions.
Youth Basketball
City Elite tryouts: City Elite Basketball, an up and coming club that offers a developmental program as well as travel teams, will conduct tryouts for girls in grades 7-11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 26 at the Courts of Northwest Indiana, 127 E. U.S. 6.
There is no fee, though registration is required. A form is available on the club’s Facebook page, City Elite Basketball, or on Twitter at @cityelitebb. Masks are encouraged but not required at the Courts.
