SC 'Get The Fans Out:' South Central is inviting fans to attend Monday's match at 4:30 p.m. at Hamlet. Carts can be rented or people can walk the course,. There will be a putting contest, t-shirts for the first 50 fans, hot dogs, music and prizes. For more information, contact coach Jud Tolmen at 219-608-5498.
