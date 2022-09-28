Marquette Sectional: The schedule for next week's Class A Sectional 34 to be hosted at the Marquette Athletic Complex, 8600 Pahs Road, Michigan City, has been set. The Blazers will open play Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. versus Oregon-Davis. The winner of that match will advance to the semifinals to face Washington Township at 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon. Morgan Township and Westville square off Tuesday afternoon at 4:30. Saturday’s championship is slated for 2. Admission is $7 for a single session and $15 for a season pass that's good for all four matches). Ticket purchases will be cash only and available at the gate. Gates will open 45 minutes prior to the beginning of each match.
