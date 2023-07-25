Women’s Golf
Early Birdies League: A Flight – Low Gross: Linda Hirsch; Low Net: Hirsch; Low Putts: Hirsch; Event: Paula Hutchinson, Barb Rumbuc. B Flight – Low Gross: Evelyn Cassin; Low Net: Cassin, Mary Lou Marshall; Low Putts: Cassin; Event: Jane Spang. C Flight – Low Gross: Sandra Provan; Low Net: Provan; Low Putts: Provan; Event: Ann Batagianis, Carol Hullings, Bev Szybala. D Flight – Low Gross: Linda Sperling; Low Net: Sperling; Low Putts: Shirley McCarty; Event: Pam Betcher, Kathy Grott, McCarty. Chip-Ins: Linda Sperling (No. 1). Birdies: Linda Hirsch (No. 6).
