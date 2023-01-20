Bremen 80, New Prairie 62: The Lions used a 48-point second half to break open a close game and down the Cougars (12-8) in the Bi-County tournament semifinals. New Prairie trailed 21-11 after a quarter before pulling within two by the half. Jolie Johns scored 14 of her career-high 25 points in the third quarter. Morgan White followed with 20 and Eva Skye Dodds added a dozen.
