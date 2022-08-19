New Prairie 180, Bremen 248: Medalist Jayden Flagg's 42 topped a balanced Cougars scorecard in the Northern Indiana Conference win over the Lions. Jenna Bauman and Jaiden Winters followed Flagg at 43 with Hannah Kole rounding out the top four. "We just need a better fourth and fifth score and we should do well in post-season play," coach Bruce Watson said. NP stands 9-1 (8-1 NIC).
