Boys Golf

Lake Central 175, La Porte 190, Michigan City 240: Coleman Taylor's 42 paced the Slicers in the Duneland Conference triangular split. Brock Holmes shot 48 with Tayler Menke, Ryan Sittig and Liam Wolf all posting 50s.

