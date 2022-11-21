State Finals information: Tickets for Friday's Class 4A state championship game between New Prairie and East Central can be purchased in advance through Ticketmaster.com, via the Ticketmaster mobile app, or in person at the Lucas Oil Stadium box office during business hours. Tickets are $15, must be purchased digitally, and will be sent to the buyer's phone. Verification must be provided at the admission gate. Children age five and younger are admitted free. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day, one hour prior to the start of the Class 2A game. The 4A game will kick off at 2 p.m. All six championship games will be streamed on IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15 per game or $20 for all games, and also stream via subscription on the Bally Sports+ app.
