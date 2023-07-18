Women’s Golf
Early Birdie League: A Flight – Low Gross: Patricia Czizek; Low Net: Jane Shuger; Low Putts: Shuger, Paula Hutchinson; Event: Barb Rumbuc. B Flight – Low Gross: Daphne Craft; Low Net: Craft; Low Putts: Craft, Sheila Brackin; Event: Craft, Mary Lou Marshall. C Flight – Low Gross: Bev Szybala; Low Net: Szybala; Low Putts: Carol Hullings; Event: Szybala, Hullings. D Flight – Low Gross: Jan Smith; Low Net: Smith; Low Putts: Cindee Schroll; Event: Tina Kintzele. 50/50: Rumbuc.
