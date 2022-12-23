Basketball
Holiday hoops galore: Several La Porte County teams will be participating in tournaments next week, both locally and on the road.
La Porte will host a four-team girls event Tuesday. The Slicers meet Hanover Central at 9 a.m., followed by Bethany Christian and Highland at 11. The consolation game is at 2 p.m., with the championship to follow at 4.
Michigan City will host a three-team round-robin Wednesday. The Wolves face New Prairie at 10 a.m. with the Cougars meeting Marquette at 2:30 p.m. The Blazers and MC square off at 6.
Westville’s girls will play in the Griffith tourney Wednesday, taking on Lighthouse at 10 a.m., followed by Whiting and Griffith. The semifinal losers match up at 4 and the winners take the court at 6:30.
La Porte’s boys will host a three-day, eight-team tournament Wednesday through Friday. The Slicers take on Hanover Central at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, after Logansport takes on Kouts. The losers play that night at 5, followed by the winners. South Bend Adams vs. Lowell and Lake Central vs. Tippecanoe Valley are in the other bracket, which plays Thursday. The placement games will be Friday, beginning at 1 p.m., with the championship slated for approximately 5:30.
South Central’s boys will host the Satellite Classic on Thursday. The semifinals are at 10 a.m. with Oregon-Davis-West Central and North White-SC. The third-place game is at 5 and the championship at 7.
Michigan City and Marquette will both participate in the Trine University Classic on Dec. 30. The Blazers, who will play at Class 2A No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawks on Dec. 29, take on Fort Wayne Northrop at 9 a.m. and Fort Wayne Wayne at 1:30 p.m. The Wolves match up with Northrop at approximately noon and then play Fort Wayne North at roughly 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.