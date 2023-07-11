College Baseball
NP's Nielsen named: Former New Prairie catcher Ethan Nielsen has been selected to play in the Northern League All-Star Game on July 18 at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. Nielsen, a 2019 graduate currently playing at Indiana Tech, was chosen to represent the Lake County Corn Dogs on the East roster. He is hitting .333 with 18 hits in 54 at-bats. The Crown Point-based Corn Dogs lead the Northern League with a 21-9 record. The season continues through August 3. Tickets are available for the all-star game at www.NWIOilmen.com. It will also be broadcast on the Oilmen Broadcasting Network via JED-TV, AM 1230 WJOB, Region Sports and Facebook Live. Start time is 7:10 p.m.
