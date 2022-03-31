Weather postponements: La Porte'svarsity baseball game scheduled for Thursday at New Prairie has been postponed to April 22 (4 p.m.). The Slicers' home JV baseball game with the Cougars scheduled for Thursday will be made up April 29 at Clarke Park. Friday's home varsity baseball game with Hebron has been bumped to April 23 at 1 p.m., following the regularly-scheduled game with Plymouth. Saturday's home varsity baseball doubleheader with Logansport has been shifted to Logansport, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday's JV softball game was postponed with a make-up to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.