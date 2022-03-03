Wrestling
Slicer Hall of Fame Dinner: Four state champions and two former coaches will comprise the inaugural class of the Slicer Wrestling Association Hall of Fame to be inducted during a banquet March 26 at the La Porte American Legion, 228 E. Lincolnway. Honorees will be coaches Larry McKeever and Chuck Ford and wrestlers Mark Scott, Jerry Jackson, Vince Stigler and Matt Graham. Happy hour is from 5-6 p.m., followed by awards/dinner from 6-8 and social hour from 8-9. Dinner will be provided with a cash bar. Proceeds go to the Slicer Wrestling Association, Slicer wrestlers and the SWA Hall of Fame. Dress is country club casual. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Brett Davis at 219-789-1298.
