Indians draft Chesterton grad: Connecticut's Austin Peterson, a Chesterton graduate and the Huskies' season record holder for strikeouts, was selected in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by Cleveland, which used the 271th pick to take the 6-foot-6, 234-pound, 22-year old right-hander. The First Team NCBWA All-American, Second Team Collegiate Baseball All-American and Third Team ABCA and D1Baseball.com All-American went 11-3 with 3.83 ERA across 110 1/3 innings, striking out 147 and walking 25. The Huskies (50-16) reached the NCAA Super Regional, where they lost in three games to No. 2 Stanford.
