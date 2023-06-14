Women’s Golf
Early Birdies League: A Flight – Low Gross: Mary Beres; Low Net: Beres; Low Putts: LuAnn Uremovich; Event: Sandy Baldwin, Pat Czizek. B Flight – Low Gross: Mary Knaup; Low Net: Knaup; Low Putts: Knaup; Event: Carol Tylisz. C Flight – Low Gross: Sheila Brackin; Low Net: Brackin; Low Putts: Carol Hullings; Event: Mary Schlunz. D Flight – Low Gross: Cindee Schroll; Low Net: Schroll; Low Putts: Schroll; Event: Schroll. Unflighted Event: Nancy Wilhelm. Chip-Ins: Tina Kintzel (No. 5), Baldwin (No. 8). Play was held at the Michigan City Municipal North Course. The event was Low Putts & 50/50, which was won by Brackin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.