Prep Baseball
NP's Kepplin all-state: New Prairie junior outfielder Grady Kepplin hasbeen selected Class 3A first team all-state by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association. Kepplin hit .462 with five home runs and nine doubles amoing 17 extra base hits and 14 stolen bases in 14 attempts. His 42 RBI were third most in a season at New Prairie. South Central sophomore Brad Ferrell received Class A Honorable Mention.
