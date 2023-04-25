La Porte graduate Noah Mathias of Roosevelt University was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after throwing six shutout innings Friday against Calumet College of St. Joseph.
La Porte graduate Noah Mathias of Roosevelt University has been the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for April 17-23 after tossing six innings of two-hit, shutout ball Friday against Calumet College.
Mathias didn’t allow a run and struck out four in Roosevelt’s 12-0 win over the Crimson Wave. The left-hander retired the Crimson Wave in order three times and kept his poise despite some defensive mistakes behind him, as he was able to strand runners at second and third base in the third and froze runners on second base in the second and fifth innings.
