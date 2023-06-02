Former La Porte player, current assistant coach and high school resource officer Austin Epple was approved as the Slicers interim coach for the 2023-24 season by the school board at its Thursday meeting.
The 2012 North All-Star and two-time All-Duneland Conference selection has served as an LP assistant since 2018. Also a Slicers track athlete, Epple went on to play football at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. From there, he has worked for the the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
