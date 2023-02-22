Sydney Hill

Sydney Hill, front middle, of La Porte signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball for NCAA Division III Trine University. The Slicers senior, a 4.0 students, is pictured with her teammates and coaches.

 Photo provided

Injuries sidetracked Sydney Hill's basketball journey, but they didn't end it.

The La Porte senior, who sustained a broken foot as a junior, then dealt with an aggravation of the injury this season. 

Email: jpeters@lpheralddispatch.com

Twitter: @JP8185

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.