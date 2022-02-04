The first time Jason Kobe wore a Kobe Bryant jersey, he wasn't old enough to make the name connection between him and the NBA superstar.
"I had one even before I knew why I was wearing it," the Marquette Catholic junior said.
Before long, as Kobe began getting into basketball himself, he was fully invested in his tie to Bryant.
"I've worn 24 since I've been able to pick a jersey number," Kobe said. "He was always one of my favorite players. In elementary school, when I found out who he was, I thought how cool it was that I shared a name with Kobe. Most of jerseys Kobe 24s."
While the 6-foot junior's game isn't played above the rim, he's established himself as player of substance if not style.
"He's got a great basketball mind," Blazers coach Ray Tarnow said. "I'm sure a lot of that comes from his dad, who always played basketball. It's a basketball family. His basketball IQ is outstanding. He had to play as a freshman and even then, he was very consistent. He's a grounded kid. After a game, you wouldn't know if he scored four or 26. He's not a rah rah-type kid. He leads by example. He's there all the time, just doing the right things. You tell him something once, he gets it. It's not often that you get a great player who's also a great kid, but that's Jason."
Predictably undersized as a freshman, Kobe has filled out, putting on roughly 20 pounds, enabling him to add an inside dimension to his game on both ends of the floor. Running cross country this school year along with several teammates also helped greatly with his stamina.
"I feel like if I get a smaller defender on me, I've got an advantage on him in the paint and can score on him pretty well," he said. "I'm making it a little easier on myself, getting to the foul line, shooting free throws. I feel like I've picked up a good role, scoring wise. If they need me to try to get a basket, I can do that more than I used to."
Kobe averages about 13 points per game for the balanced Blazers, continuing his progression from 7.8 as a freshman and 12.1 as a sophomore.
"He's gotten more athletic, more physical," Tarnow said. "He's in better shape. I think cross country helped a lot with that. We do a lot of high-low with him in the post. His post moves are fantastic. He's got great feet. He's got a nice up and under. We're playing more half-court this year, but he's one of 'em who's got the green light (to shoot). He's a three-level scorer. He can score from anywhere."
Better yet, Kobe doesn't have to score big to have a positive impact on a game.
"He'll score six points and someone might say, oh, Kobe didn't have a great game, but he'll get eight, nine reboundds and is still playing defense even if he's not shooting it really well," Tarnow said. "We can play him anywhere. He understands angles."
Likely the most unknown part about Kobe's game is that he excels while having to manage diabetes. The condition runs in his family and he was diagnosed at a young age. He was equipped witn an insulin pump that he uses to moderate his blood sugar when it rises and always keeps granola bars, fruit snacks and Gatorade nearby during games and practices if he experiences a drop.
"I keep it monitored so it's at a certain level," he said. "It's never gotten too bad to where I've passed out, but there have been times when it's gotten pretty low. If it does it in practice, I just have to sit out and get something to eat or drink until it goes back up. Sometimes, it's a pain if something messes up, but it's become a routine for me, just something I have to do every day. I try not to let it affect my life. It's better that I'm active than if I didn't do sports. I don't really eat a lot of candy or have a lot of sugary drinks. I have to eat right."
Kobe hopes to play beyond high school and plans to start looking at his prospects for college as he gets back into AAU ball with 94 Feet Elite this summer.
"Marquette's shown me more things," said Kobe, who attended grade school in Portage. "As a student, I've been able to do more there."
