Southwood built a 13-point third-quarter lead and withstood a late Marquette Catholic rally to register a 64-56 victory in the championship of the Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday night.
The Knights, leading 47-38 after three quarters, made 15 of 22 free throws in the final period to stave off the Blazers, who hit three straight 3-pointers, two by Gary Lewis, to pull within a point (57-56) in the final minute.
