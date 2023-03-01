Augie Smith of Marquette Catholic signed his national letter of intent Tuesday to play soccer for Aquinas College. Smith is pictured with his parents, Brian and Joanna, and Blazers coaches, Wil Cogdill and Austin Cogdill.
Marquette Catholic's Augie Smith has signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and soccer career at Aquinas College in Michigan.
Smith finished the 2022 campaign in a three-way tie for the team lead in goals scored with eight. He added five assists to his stat sheet for a Blazers side that captured its first sectional crown since 2012.
