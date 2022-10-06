Ames Field

The visitor side bleachers at Michigan City's Ames Field will remain closed for the balance of the season. Fans from both teams will sit on the home side for the rest of the games, including Friday against La Porte.

 Photo by Mike Kellems

La Porte and Michigan City fans will be seated on the same side of Ames Field for Friday's game.

"We considered all options and this was the most feasible option we have," M.C. Director of Athletics Craig Shaman said. 

