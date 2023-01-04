La Porte football players took part in the Abate Spring Breakout to benefit the Play for Jake Foundation. The Slicers have been recognized by the Indiana Football Coaches Association with their selection to the 2022 Good Works Team.
Photo provided
Among their community service efforts, members of the La Porte football team took part in the Tackle Kids Cancer Day at Critchfield Elementary.
For Bob James, the La Porte football mantra, Let’s Be Great, extends well beyond the football field.
“Our struggles on the field, everybody’s aware of that, why it happened,” the Slicers coach said. “But I see more than that. Nobody’s going to remember scores in 10 years. They’re going to remember when kids helped a company move their business. We talk to the kids all the time about how young kids look up to you. Those 80-year old men at games who have been coming for 50 years respect you, too.”
