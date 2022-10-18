La PORTE — From fourth grade up, setting is what Bella Meier’s always done on the volleyball court.
“I always knew I wanted to be a setter,” she said. “When you’re young, you don’t really have set positions. Playing on teams, I asked to set. I was really, really bad when I started, but I just really liked it, so I wanted to work on it and get better.”
The 5-foot-10 La Porte junior has continued to set this season, but has had front-row responsibilities added to her plate this season as coach TR Harlan aimed to take greater advantage of her height at the net.
“Bella’s our best blocker,” Harlan said. “She does a really good job with it. She has a really good serve. She’s also really good defensively. She can just play. There’s nothing she can do on the court. Those are the kids that need to be on the floor.”
Harlan has tinkered with his alignment over the course of the season, trying to find what suits La Porte’s personnel the best.
“We started out in a 6-2, where you have three hitters at all times and the setter’s in the back row,” he said. “We weren’t very good offensively, so we switched up. It didn’t give us as many options as we needed. We changed things around, and went to Ellie (Rosenbaum). We started having (Meier) hit.
In the beginning, she was setting out of the front row. When Kate (Buckley) was out with her ankle injury, we moved Bella to the middle. It was more of a blocking thing, the offense was just a bonus. She’s become good at it.”
Not that the transition has been easy.
“I had no idea she had never hit before,” Harlan said. “After the first couple days, she said, you know I’ve never hit before. I said, I was starting to wonder because she wasn’t going really hard. She was just trying not to make mistakes. She wasn’t very aggressive. Once she got past that, which wasn’t very long, she’s really been very good. She’s come up with some big kills. She very rarely makes mistakes. She puts the ball where it’s supposed to go. She’s a shot maker. She’s not going to jump over anybody.”
Meier’s only background as a hitter was ‘a couple times’ on 14U club teams.
“It’s really the first time,” she said. “I was always a little taller, but not a giant like Kate. It’s been really hard. It was really confusing. I made a couple mistakes, especally at the beginning, I would go to set and I’d cost my team a point. I had to learn to stop doing it. As a setter, I want to help other people score. I think I see a lot of the part when I actually set my hitters, how difficult it is, to go up and find ways to score. I’m getting used to it. I really like front row. I really like blocking.”
Prior to the switch, Harlan had been encouraging Meier and fellow setter Hannah Joseph to work in shots, which aided in the process.
“At the beginning, we were running a 5-1, so I started trying to go offensive, a little more tipping, which has helped me get into the mindset for when I started hitting, to look for ways to score,” Meier said. “I’m still getting there. It is really different. It’s been hard to adjust because I’ve never really did it before but I practice it a lot. I like being an asset to a team however I can. If I have to get better at hitting to stay here, I’m willing to do that. I probably want to set in college, but having the ability to hit is good to have in your tool belt.”
Meier’s progress has provided enough balance to force teams to defend the Slicers’ offense more evenly.
“We didn’t put her there because we thought she would get 35 kills,” Harlan said. “We’ve got other kids for that but she has to be a factor to keep teams honest, which she has. Teams started attack Ava (Meier) and Emalee (Maesch) with big blockers, which allowed our middles and Bella and Ellie to get some swings. We’ve started to play better because they’ve started to do that.”
La Porte faces Warsaw in the second game of Saturday’s Class 4A regional at Slicer Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.