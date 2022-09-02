LaCrosse gym floor

The floor at LaCrosse's Tiger Den gymnasium was recently resurfaced to update the name of the high school and give the court a new look.

 Photo by Jim Peters

A new name meant a new floor at LaCrosse's Tiger Den.

With the school's change to Tri-Township, the logos had to replaced, so the corporation stripped and re-did the surface in the process as well.

Email: jpeters@lpheralddispatch.com

Twitter: @JP8185

