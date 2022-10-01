New Prairie answered South Bend Riley's game-opening scoring drive with four first-quarter touchdowns as the unbeaten and Class 4A No. 5 Cougars downed the Wildcats 42-21 at Jackson Field on Friday.
Noah Mungia ran 22 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Mrozinski and Marshall Kmiecik also rushed for scores while Kmiecik connected twice on TD passes to Brice VanBruaene.
