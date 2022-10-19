La PORTE – OK, so TR Harlan admits it.
He wishes Emalee Maesch and Ava Holtz were 6-feet tall.
Not that the La Porte coach is complaining about his junior hammers.
“It’s true you can’t coach height, which is a luxury we don’t have across the board, but I’m not sure you can coach athleticism either,” Harlan said. “They have it in spades. They are incredible athletes and two of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached. That’s their biggest strength, their desire to be good. They are successful because they refuse to not be successful.”
Maesch stands 5-7 and Holtz 5-8, undersized for front-liners, but the pair have accounted for over half of the Slicers’ kills this season in leading them to a 26-8 record and another regional appearance.
“It’s just good court awareness, where to place the ball,” said Maesch, who has scored 285 kills to Holtz’s 317. “No one expects it from us because we’re short. They expect it from the 6-foot girls. It is a bigger adrenaline rush.”
While Maesch was a setter until she moved to a hitting position when she was 14, Holtz has always hit, slotting at outside, middle and right side over the course of her career.
“It’s just being able to have a good tool box with our shots,” Holtz said, “being able to hit deep corners, a roll shot, cut cross court, having our range and knowing where the block is, where to set up with the set, instead of just always being able to hit straight down like a 6-foot athlete can do. I feel like in games I’ve noticed right away if they’re like slower getting out to the pin, then I hammer it line more. It’s taking advantage of your opponent and where you’re at on the court.”
Though there’s a definite advantage to size in the sport, agility and leaping are critical qualities, and neither are strangers to the weight room.
“In the off-season, we’re very consistent with staying with our lifting, jumping stuff,” Maesch said. “Mainly last year, it was my first year on varsity, so I was seeing much bigger blocks than on JV and freshman. You have to be able to jump higher. It helps a lot.”
“Ww both lift the same amount of weight,” Holtz said. “That helps with our explosiveness.”
Both girls saw varsity time as sophomores, adapating to the tactical and psychological aspects of being shorter at the net.
“I think we do good seeing for each other, what’s open to hit,” Maesch said. “Our libero always tells us what’s open to hit, where the block is. That helps a lot, too. I feel like we have a defense we can trust so when we’re hitting, we’re not thinking, oh, we’re going to be get blocked, we’re just hitting.”
That lack of hesitation is imperative.
“If I get blocked, I know my back row can cover me so I’m not afraid to taked a big swing,” Holtz said. “Being able to see where the ball lands compared to where the defense is, it’s like, oh, they were late; you’re kind of like, ha ha, I got it.”
The Slicers duo doesn’t always have the luxury of just blasting shots at opponents, an aspect of spiking that they’ve developed this season.
“We had to fine tune some things,” Harlan said. “They’ve gotten so much better at doing things right. They’re starting to understand more than they did before, some of the nuances. Now they’re starting to become really good volleyball players, too. They really get it. They see what they’re supposed to see. They’re doing a better job of hitting shots now than when I came in. They used to try to power the ball through everybody, and they could, but when you get up to the highest levels, you can’t do that. They’ve added back row attacking. They’re both really good passers. They’re kids who have to be on the floor.”
With their size and position comes some physical attrition during matches, so Harlan is sure to give them a breather as he is able.
“We have the luxury of having a couple defensive kids who can spell them periodically so they can get a break,” he said. “We just rely so much on them. You’re talking about jumping 70, 80 times a match. They’re jump serving, going side to side defensively. You can’t half speed anything. That’s a lot for anybody.”
Both are coming into Saturday’s Class 4A La Porte Regional with team and individual confidence that wasn’t there last year.
“We know they’re all really good teams, so that makes it more exciting to play them,” Maesch said. “We know a lot of the people on the other teams, which makes us want to beat them. I feel last year, going into it, we were like, oh, we’re gong to lose. This year, we’re a lot more preapred. We’re ready to go win.”
The Slicers face Warsaw in the second match, following Lake Central and Crown Point.
“We’re so excited to show up and play a really good team,” Holtz said, “knowing we can be as fully prepared as them and can bring it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.