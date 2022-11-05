NAPPANEE — Senior Jethro Hochstetler caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns Friday, leading Northridge to a 34-17 upset of No. 3 and previously unbeaten NorthWood to claim a second straight Class 4A sectional title.
The Raiders advance to face New Prairie next Friday in New Carlisle. The Cougars advanced by hammering Hobart 49-28. Northridge topped New Prairie 20-14 last fall to advance to the state finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.