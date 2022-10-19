La PORTE -- There aren't many promises Airrence Shark is willing to make as a coach, but he does have a few guarantees.
"It's going to be an old school La Porte team," the new Slicers head man said. "It's probably going to be a little rugged here and there. What are we going to do when we get punched the first time? We're going to keep fighting back. Teams are going to want to press us, we're going to come right back at you, give them a dose of their own medicine. If there's a ball on the floor, there might be two or three of us on the floor. On a rebound, everyone's going to get the ball, everyone's touching somebody. I just plan on bringing that type of work back. We're going to show up and be ready to play. That keeps you in a lot of games."
It's going to take that kind of roll up your sleeves effort for a largely unproven roster. LP graduated its top two scorers in Bella Schreeg and Aydin Shreves, who accounted for over half the team's points. The roster was further depleted when top returning scorer Miya Simmons transferred to La Lumiere, and freshman Addison Penziol, who played with the Slicers all summer, followed suit.
"I'm just going to worry about who's here," Shark said. "I know what's here. I understand it. When I coached the freshman boys, we didn't have anybody over 6-foot, Valpo's got guys 6-4, 6-5. Jack Doty's guarding a 6-6 dude. I know it's possible. We'll do what we're supposed to do, take care of our business and see what happens. We'll probably be the underdog all but maybe four, five games. I'm kind of excited about those games. We're going to go in, do what we need to do, play together, play good basketball, and who knows? Penn's going to be a mountain, but it's going to give me an insight to what we're working with."
Holdovers includes Desiree Shelton, Sydney Hill, Abby Allen, Taylor Reaves, Lauren Poe, Abbey Schreeg and Kennedy Riley.
"When I first got hired, I was able to be with them those first few weeks," Shark said. "I came in on a Monday and we played on Saturday. We struggled. The second week, we struggled, but we were a little better. The third week, we were in the game. The fourth week, we lost games by buzzer beaters. I could see where the girls had gotten better. The main core girls have been working. That's all I can ask for. A handful of them are starting to get more comfortable with me. When they first met me, they stood back when we talked. That's just me building chemistry. The culture is definitely different."
One of Shark's points of emphasis has been expanding the range of the players' games.
"We're going to try some girls at different spots," Shark said. "There might be a game where I tell Schreeg to go run point guard on JV for a quarter because I'm thinking about her maybe having to bring the ball up two weeks from now. We had conversation with them, you don't know where you might be at. We're going to be watching film, pay attention to our personnel, who to put where. We will be looking at mismatches. Once we get into it, this is your area, this is what you need to do, this is what to expect, we'll get the wheels rolling."
To that end, Shark has been working with players at expanding their skill sets.
"I think some of the things we have been teaching, they haven't been taught before," he said. "They weren't put into that position to advance themselves as a player. It's a little deeper. It's not just rebound, it's rebound, shoot the ball, set hard screens. A lot of them, there wasn't anybody really teaching them to do it. They were just showing up, doing what they needed to do on a daily basis, then going home. We're tellin' them, work on this, work on that, pay attention to this, pay attention to that, pay attention to your teammates."
While Shark didn't see any diamonds in the rough at Monday's tryout, he was glad to see an increased interest in the team.
"For me, it was more looking at the solid number of girls I know I'm going to be working with every day," he said. "A couple kids who had been showing up over the summer who disappeared came back. A couple who were showing up all summer haven't been. I'm all right with that. I'd rather they jump off the ship before we get going. With a new coach, a lot of girls who haven't played before said, I'm going to go try to play basketball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.