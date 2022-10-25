Showers and thundershowers likely. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
MICHIGAN CITY -- Guard experience suggests the path to success will go through the backcourt for Michigan City, but coach Mike Megyese isn't quite ready to say.
"I think we're going to go through everybody," coach Mike Megyese said after Monday's first official practice. "We have had to adjust our offense to fit our personnel. Some teams say, this what we do. We're going to do what the game dictates. It's going to be a collective effort in what we're trying to accomplish. We need all the players to work together to accomplish our goal. I'm waiting to play Hobart to see what it looks like."
