MICHIGAN CITY -- Guard experience suggests the path to success will go through the backcourt for Michigan City, but coach Mike Megyese isn't quite ready to say.

"I think we're going to go through everybody," coach Mike Megyese said after Monday's first official practice. "We have had to adjust our offense to fit our personnel. Some teams say, this what we do. We're going to do what the game dictates. It's going to be a collective effort in what we're trying to accomplish. We need all the players to work together to accomplish our goal. I'm waiting to play Hobart to see what it looks like."

Email: jpeters@lpheralddispatch.com

Twitter: @JP8185

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.