Marquette Catholic senior volleyball player Kennedy Oselka signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play at Saint Mary’s College.
“From the moment I stepped on the campus of Saint Mary’s, I knew it was where I wanted to attend college," Oselka said in a school media release. To be able to continue my volleyball career there is just awesome. I want to thank my family, my coaches, and my teammates for making this dream a reality. My time at Marquette flew by, but I’m so proud of all our team was able to accomplish here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.