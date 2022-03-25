Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
If the response is any indication, Saturday's inaugural Slicer Wrestling Association (SWA) Hall of Fame banquet is going to be a rousing success.
"It's gaining a head of steam really quick. I love it," Brett Davis said. "The board's already talked about the hiccups we've had. Next year, we're going to have to make reservations. A lot of people have called. We planned on like 80 (people) and I think it's going to be about 130 by the sounds of it. Vinny Stigler's done a phenomenal job keeping it on track. He called me (Thursday) night and said he had a bad feeling I think we're going to need more food. That's a good problem to have. At this point, we can't add to the catering order. If we have to order some pizzas, we'll just do that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.