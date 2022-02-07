MORGAN TOWNSHIP -- It wasn't always easy for Ana Blakely this season.
A senior on a Marquette team surrounded by freshman, she had plenty of responsibility resting on her shoulders.
"Every day, in the locker room, practice, games, I'd try to encourage them, push them, get them out of that freshman mentality, make them realize that this is high school, we come to play, we come to win," Blakely said.
Leadership didn't come naturally to Blakely, who came to Marquette from Westville as a sophomore, joining the rebuild from a four-year run that brought the Blazers two Class A state championships and a string of sectional titles.
As a senior, she had become the face of the team, the compass for a young roster that will comprise the core of the program going forward.
"It just builds up my character, my leadership role, communication, stepping outside of my comfort zone," she said. "Everyone knows the team is full of freshmen. They do have potential. with the two juniors, think as they get older, grow and mature, get that varsity experience, they're going to be good."
Blakely's final game was a thumbnail of her season, scoring 18 points for the otherwise offensively-challenged Blazers in a 52-31 loss to Kouts in Saturday's Class A Morgan Township Sectional semifinals.
"She was our little engine all year, our leading scorer, point guard, leading defender," coach Katie Collignon said. "That's a lot of pressure. We have struggled to score a few times against the better teams. We've talked about that all year. We want to have a good start, to try to get Ana going. It's a lot of pressure being really the only one looking to score. It's nice to see when she has good games like this, especially her last one. She deserves it. She's worked very hard for it. She's put a lot of time into her game and it shows."
Just as importantly, for the development of her teammates, Collignon appreciated how 'emotionally steady' Blakely was.
"She never let the young kids or their mistakes frustrate you," Collignon said. "I think that's huge. She was really good for our young team. She didn't get on them very much. If she had, they might have shut down. If she had gone crazy, thought we were going to lose, I think everybody would go. Now, they've worked so hard for her. She's grown a lot as a basketball player and a person because of it."
Ally Capouch hit four first-half 3s among 16 points to propel the Fillies (19-6) to a comfortable advantage (29-12) that continued to build in the third quarter. The spread reached 25 before a belated Marquette surge, fueled by Blakely and Natalie Robinson, reduced it to 15 midway through the fourth.
"They battled," Collignon said. "We had a bit of a run. That's what you've got to love to see. You never want to be down and out, especially with a lot of young kids. The game can switch at any time. It's good to see them still fight late in the game. It's getting them to understand you have to start the game like that. You can't wait two, three quarters, especially against good teams. You'll get buried."
Capouch finished with 18 points and Lyndsey Kobza added 14 for Kouts, which faces Washington Township in Tuesday's championship.
For Marquette, the obvious issue as it enters the off-season is the balance of the roster advancing offensively, with Blakely scoring close to 40 percent of the team's points.
"One of the first things I said in the locker room, with Ana graduating, we're going to have to have some scorers," Collignon said. "We work on catching the ball, being ready to shoot, ready to score. Sometimes, the offense really is attack, one pass, one pass, and you've got to shoot it. I think they've seen other teams do that, realizing, OK, that's basketball. I hoping it does get better. To a kid, it might be worse to miss a shot than turn it over, but in my opinion, it's not. At least you have a chance at an offensive board. We have to drive that point home."
On the plus side, Marquette (10-14) will return six players with significant experience.
"Having four freshmen back is exciting," she said. "They played a lot of minutes. They're almost sophomores by now. I hope next year they're even more comfortable with the level, the athleticism, the speed of the game. I think they feel a little more confident. I think they will grow together and be ready for the next step."
As for Blakely's next step, she intends to continue playing basketball.
"I'm proud of myself and how I've played, how I've gotten better over the years," she said. "It's sad that we couldn't go on, but I feel like it was still a good season."
