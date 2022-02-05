Marquette raced to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and breezed to a 51-7 girls basketball win over Gary 21st Century (4-12) in an opening-round game of the Class A Morgan Township Sectional Friday.
Ana Blakely scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the first eight minutes. Freshman Natalie Robinson notched 10 points, all in the first half. Elaina Balling contributed eight points and Jiselle Chabes handed out four assists as the Blazers (10-13) advanced to face Kouts in Saturday's second semifinal at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Mishawaka Sectional: New Prairie's 200 free relay team of Emma Tulacz, Kenzie Waltz, Alaina Brison and Landi Newcomb finished second with a school -record time of 1:45.08 to highlight the Cougars' showing in Friday's preliminary swims. The same quartet teamed for another school record in the 200 medley relay, clocking 1:56.42 to place fourth. NP had individuals advance to the championship heat in the 50 free (Newcomb, third; Tulacz, seventh), 100 butterfly (Newcomb, sixth), 100 free (Brison, sixth; Tulacz, seventh) and 100 backstroke (Brison, fifth).
Valparaiso Sectional: Caiya Cooper (500 free) and Becca Shaffer (100 fly) posted the fastest swims in their respective events in Friday's preliminaries. Cooper, who logged a 5:18.21, also came in second in the 200 free (1:57.46). Shaffer posted a season-best 58.05 in the 100 fly and touched second in the 200 individual medley at 2:12.58, 0.43 off her school record in the event. The pair joined freshmen Lila Gillisse and Megan Zolvinski for a third in the 200 medley relay. Gillisse made the championship flight in the 500 free (5:46.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.45). Alyssa Arneson made the 'A' final in the 100 back, timing 1:11.73, an improvement of 4.62 seconds.
