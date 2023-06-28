Dave Reed was a La Porte teacher and coach for 40 years. He was on the baseball staff for six state titles. Reed won 10 letters as a Slicers athlete and was inducted into its Hubner, Slicer Football Association and Slicer Baseball halls of fame.
The first name associated with La Porte baseball is Ken Schreiber, the coach of eight state championship teams between 1967 and 1992.
Along side him for six of those titles was Dave Reed, the ‘good cop’ in the Slicers dugout whose athletic and coaching career earned him a place in the Hubner, Slicer Baseball and Slicer Football halls of fame, and the retirement of his jersey number.
