MISHAWAKA — When it played Plymouth on January 11th, La Porte was done in by its usual bugaboo, turnovers, as the Pilgrims racked up 19 steals.
With 11 first-half turnovers in Friday’s Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional semifinal game, the script looked to be repeating itself for the Slicers.
Even though it was able to limit itself to four miscues in the second half, La Porte was unable to scratch itself out of the 14-point halftime deficit in a 49-37 loss to end its season.
“Gosh, they gave everything they had,” La Porte coach Sarah DeShone said. “That was pretty much the thing we talked about the whole time in the locker room – that every second they were out there, they were fighting for each other. It was fun to coach.”
For a team that averaged over 20 turnovers a game, the Slicers' ability to take care of the ball allowed them to bring the 14-point halftime deficit to single digits on five occasions, getting as close as seven after a 7-0 run to start the third.
“Only having four turnovers in the second half, that’s a big deal, when we’re averaging maybe 21 or 22 a game,” DeShone said. “You can’t knock their effort, that’s for sure. I think it was our mentality that was a little different in the second half.
“I think they just battled. Plymouth crashed the offensive boards hard and we got punched a couple of times right in the beginning of the game and then it was like, ‘You know, I’m not gonna let you punch me,’ and the girls started to get after them in a different way.”
The senior duo of Aydin Shreves (14 points, four rebounds) and Bella Schreeg (12 points, six rebounds) kept La Porte (5-18) afloat with 18 of the team’s 22 points in the second half. Schreeg was 6-of-7 from the free throw line, while Shreves went 4-of-5.
They are two of three players to play their last game in the orange and black, along with reserve Ella Dubbs.
“They did a good job listening,” DeShone said of her trio. “Whatever we asked them to do, they went and tried to battle and do it. There were times we asked one of them to go get the ball and score and then we’d do it with the other one the next time down. Every time they were doing what we asked.
“We worked on it a lot the last couple of days of going up strong off two feet and getting fouls. And both of them were the ones that were getting to the free throw line because they were taking it off two and going in hard, just like we had asked.”
Sophomore Miya Simmons drilled three 3s, adding nine points for the Slicers. The 5-foot-7 guard figures to be the focal point of the team going forward.
“She’s just gotta keep learning to be a leader,” DeShone said. “As a point guard, if she can learn that spot, we’re gonna be a heck of a lot better.”
La Porte’s five wins were its lowest since its 2010-11 season, when it won seven. Without its top two leading scorers in Schreeg and Shreves, plenty of opportunities will be available.
“We just gotta keep working our tails off in the off-season,” DeShone said. “That’s pretty much what it comes down to. The girls gotta go out and get better, they gotta play more basketball and continue to get better.”
Plymouth (14-9) won the prior meeting 44-21.
