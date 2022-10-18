La PORTE – When Airrence Shark left a job at MonoSol after eight years to pursue his passion for coaching, his dad LeRoy stood firmly behind the decision.
“I walked away from the money,” Shark said. “I wasn’t happy. He respected me as a man because I told him that’s what I was going to do and I did it. He knows me, he knows this is what I like to do.”
A couple years ago, the La Porte graduate and friend Dairese Gary started The Lab, an AAU boys and girls youth basketball program. Shark also became involved in coaching football and basketball at the high school, and no one was more excited than his dad when he was named La Porte’s girls head coach back in the spring.
“Toward the end, he had turned into a home body,” Shark said. “We were talking and he was like, I think I’m going to try to come out to one of your games, just to be in the atmosphere.”
That conversation, as it turned out, came about a week before LeRoy Shark died Aug. 26 at the age of 70.
“When it happened, that was one of the things I thought of,” Airrence said. “He was struggling for a while. My dad asked me to move back in with them over a year-and-a-half ago. It was an easy decision for me. He knew in his mind what was going on, that he didn’t have that much more time. He was trying to prep me. Toward the end, I was watching the strongest person in the world say I can’t do this anymore. I’m tired. I was in the trenches. When he was falling, I was picking him up. I took him to all the doctor’s appointments. I knew what he was going through. Selfishly, I wasn’t ready for him to leave, but it gave me some closure.”
A spiritual man of deep faith, the 34-year old Shark still feels the presence of his father, a 1970 Michigan City Elston graduate who moved with the family to La Porte, when Airrence, the youngest of four children was 1.
“God does things for a reason,” he said. “He’s definitely here. I’m telling myself I’ve got an angel around me. He’s watching what’s going on. My dad was really my best friend. I never knew, but everybody told me he was a monster (athlete). He told he me played for the Cowboys, but the Cowboys would be on TV. I would be like, what? My dad’s always been in my corner, good or bad. He’d tell me when I messed up, I got you. He’s been blind for a while, but he saw me when I was here, growing up, AAU, Pop Warner. I’d been gone since I was like 17, but during school, living in Chicago, Indianapolis, he called me every day.”
Shark still lives with his mom Patricia in the home he grew up in. His son, Dallas, 8, resides in Gary with his mom.
“(My mom) needs me more than anything,” he said. “My village is super strong. As a kid, I was out in it, the neighborhood, playing, traveling. Kids now aren’t doing that. You’ll see (Dallas) running around here. He will be with me in the gym, around the girls. (Sports) is in him. There’ll be a day he decides he wants to try to do that.”
For Airrence, sports always was and remains a source of comfort. Now it comes in the form of coaching rather than playing.
“There’s so much already going on in my world, this gives me some balance,” he said. “As an athlete growing up, if something was going on, I’d go pick up a football, go pick up a basketball, go work out. This is what I need right now. I just dive all the way in. It’s the only way I know how to be. I haven’t really talked about (my dad). It’s almost like a little therapy to me.”
Given his personal experiences, the challenges of rebuilding the La Porte are modest in comparison.
“That’s life,” Shark said after Monday’s first official practice. “It’s a blessing. I promise I’m going to get the best out of all of them. They’re having a lot of fun. What I went through, not too many things can shake your world up like that. God’s on my side.”
