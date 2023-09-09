La Porte's offensive drought continued Friday at Chesterton, where Aiden Penziol's 3-yard pass to Keegan Henckel early in the fourth quarter accounted for the Slicers' only points in a 28-7 loss to the Trojans.
"They're doing the right things right. We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot in very critical situations," LP coach Austin Epple said. "The margin for error in this game is so thin. Just knowing we're that close to having a completely different outcome in this game is what's emotional for me."
