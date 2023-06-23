A pair of county baseball players will put an exclamation point on their high school careers this weekend as they play in the North-South All-Star series Saturday and Sunday on the turf at Loeb Stadium IN lafayette.
“To know the coaches across not just the county, the conference, but the entire state, saw my stats or heard my name and thought I was an all-star, one of the best players in the state, is awesome,” said La Porte’s RJ Anglin, a member of the North roster, along with New Prairie’s Grady Kepplin. “I can’t say I know the list of names, but to join that list of many, many guys in a program like this is crazy. To play for this program and have an accomplishment like that is really cool.”
