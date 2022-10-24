The perspective gained through years of coaching helped TR Harlan see through the disappointment of Saturday’s 4A regional loss to Warsaw.

“I hate the fact that I don’t get to come to practice with that group of kids anymore,” the La Porte coach said after the Slicers bowed out in three games against the Tigers. “Today can’t overshadow all the things we accomplished. It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s about the moments, and we had a lot of great moments these kids will never forget. Twenty years from now, they won’t remember they won 26 matches, they’ll remember the moments when something happened and they did it as a team. Those are the things I’m most proud of that they’ll build on.”

